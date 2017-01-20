CIMB Thai Bank is a commercial bank registered in Thailand. It provides a wide variety of financial products

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday January 20, 2017 11:38
Bangkok--20 Jan--CIMB Thai Bank
and services to Corporate, SME and Retail customers. CIMB Thai is a member of CIMB Group, ASEAN's leading universal bank.

Privileged/confidential information may be contained in this message. If this message is received by anyone other than the intended addressee,please return the message to the sender by replying to it and then delete the message from your computer.

Unintended recipients are prohibited from taking action on the basis of information in this e-mail.
No confidentiality or privilege is waived or lost by CIMB Group and its affiliates including CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited ("CIMB Group")

by any mistransmission of this e-mail. CIMB Group does not accept responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of,or presence of any virus or disabling code in, this e-mail. CIMB Group reserves the right to monitor e-mail communications through its networks(in accordance with applicable laws). Opinions, conclusions, statements and other information in this message that do not relate to the officialbusiness of CIMB Group shall be understood as neither given nor endorsed by it.

Latest Press Release

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Higher Liquidity #B# Rating Affirmed

HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had revised its outlook on Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. (GW Tiandi) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the...

Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. Ratings Affirmed At #A# On Improved Enterprise Risk Outlook Stable

TAIPEI (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today it had affirmed its 'A' local currency insurer financial strength rating and counterparty credit rating on Taiwan-based Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co. Ltd. The outlook is...

China Water Affairs Group Ltd. Assigned #BB+# And #cnBBB+# Outlook Stable

HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to China Water Affairs Group Ltd. (CWA). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnBBB+' long-term Greater China...

Japan-Based Capital Servicing STRONG Ranking As A Commercial Loan Special Servicer Outlook Stable

TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed its STRONG servicer ranking on Capital Servicing Co. Ltd. (CSC) as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable. CSC remains on...

SK Hynix Upgraded To #BBB-# From #BB+# On Strengthening Operating Performance, Solid Financial Outlook Stable

HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Korea-based memory semiconductor manufacturer SK Hynix Inc. (Hynix) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is...

Related Topics

CIMB Thai Bank Commercial in Thailand CIMB Group Corporate financial products register Thailand Customer