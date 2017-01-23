KBank to reserve 50 billion Baht for Chinese New Year, distribute 2 million ang pao envelops

KBank to reserve 50 billion Baht for Chinese New Year, distribute 2 million ang pao envelopsStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 11:53
KASIKORNBANK is reserving 50 billion Baht cash for the coming Chinese New Year holidays, January 25-28. Of the total, 21 billion Baht is through KBank branches; 8.5 billion is for Bangkok and 12.5 billion Baht is for the provinces. There are 1,109 KBank branches across the country.
In celebration of the Chinese New Year for the Year of Rooster, KBank is distributing 2,000,000ang pao, literally "red envelops". The ang pao features a rooster standing on coins and sycee (gold ingots) with a string of coins in its beak, symbolizing the blessings of prosperity, good luck and happiness for our customers and patrons. The ang pao envelops are now available at all KBank branches.
