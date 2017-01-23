Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins hands with Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Association and SME Development Bank to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs Capacity Building on Trade and Investment in Cambodia

Bangkok--23 Jan--Ministry of Finance Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), General Vichit Yathip, President of Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Association, and Mr. Smanpong Klienglumyong, Executive Vice President of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Development Bank), signed a Memorandum of Understanding on "Cooperation for the Promotion of Thai Entrepreneurs' Capacity Building" at EXIM Thailand's Head Office on January 13, 2017. The three parties will collaborate to promote and give advice to Thai entrepreneurs wishing to trade or invest in Cambodia. Cambodia is one of Thailand's major export markets. Key export items to Cambodia mainly are gems and jewelry, petroleum products, and beverages. Thailand-Cambodia trade value between January-November 2016 totaled 4,960.74 US million dollars while Thailand is the top 9th foreign investor of Cambodia with direct investment totaling 930.86 US million dollars.

