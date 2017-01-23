Photo Release: HSBC Donates to Aid Southern Flood Crisis

Bangkok--23 Jan--Inspire Communications

HSBC Thailand, led by Mr. Kelvin Tan, Chief Executive Office , HSBC Thailand (2nd from left), donated 600,000 Baht to the Thai Red Cross Society to aid the flood affected people and remedy the situation in Southern Thailand. The donation was received by M.R. Priyangsri Watanakun, Assistant –Secretary General & Director, Fund Raising Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society at reception hall, Thai Red Cross Office.

Picture shows (from left) Mr. Asdaporn Vanabriksha, Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Thailand; Mr. Kelvin Tan, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Thailand; M.R.Priyangsri Watanakun, Assistant –Secretary General & Director, Fund Raising Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society; Ms. Janprapa Vichitcholchai, Deputy Director, Thai Red Cross Society, and Ms. Varanandha Sutthapreeda, Head of Communications, HSBC Thailand.