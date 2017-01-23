SET announces 62 firms, nine CEOs nominated for SET Awards 2016

Bangkok--23 Jan--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly with Money & Banking Magazine announces that 62 companies and nine CEOs have been nominated for SET Awards 2016 to be held on February 2 in Bangkok.

SET President Kesara Manchusree announced that SET Awards, which was organized for the 13th time, honor listed companies, securities companies, asset management companies, and chief executives in Thai capital market who have distinguished themselves and are committed to the business advancement, reflecting their abilities to successfully operate in the ever-evolving environment.

"Driven by the vision "To Make the Capital Market 'Work' for Everyone," SET focuses on developing the Thai capital market for the benefit of all sectors in the nation. By promoting the quality of Thai listed companies as attractive investments and accepted internationally as well as in Thailand, The awards ceremony is intended to encourage listed companies to focus on quality and to seek the highest standards of operation. This year 62 companies and nine CEOs have been selected for the final round of competition. All have distinguished achievements in their own fields, embrace the concept of good corporate governance, and remain committed to all stakeholders. These companies and individuals are most definitely worthy of praise. This year, a total of 22 awards will be given at the ceremony," added Kesara.

Santi Viriyarungsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking Magazine, the SET Awards co-host, and one of the distinguished judges for the SET Awards 2016 said that three new categories of awards have been added this year: Best Innovative Company Award; Best Deal of the Year Award; and Young Rising Star CEO Award. The Best Innovative Company Award is open to listed companies, securities companies, and asset management companies, and this award focuses on innovation and organizational innovation management. The number of companies applying for this award category has far exceeded expectations. The response to this award demonstrates the importance of innovation for a wide variety of Thai enterprises, making the SET Awards as a platform to promote and support innovative developments, which in turn allow companies to continually respond to the long-term competitiveness of the industry and the nation.

The committee of experts judging SET Awards 2016 includes Panat Simasathien, Maruay Phadungsit, Seri Chintanaseri, Santi Viriyarungsarit, Yuth Vorachattarn, Pattareeya Benjapolchai, Kesara Manchusree, and Santi Kiranand.

The SET Awards 2016 are grouped into seven categories: 1) Best CEO Award and the Young Rising Star CEO Award; 2) Best Company Performance Award; 3) Best Investor Relations Award; 4) Best Innovative Company Award; 5) Best Securities Company Award; 6) Best Asset Management Company Award; and 7) Best Deal of the Year Award.

For more details, please visit the SET website www.set.or.th/setawards or call 0 2009 9781.