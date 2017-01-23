Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits the Export-Import Bank of China to Promote Thai-Chinese Trade and Investment

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits the Export-Import Bank of China to Promote Thai-Chinese Trade and InvestmentStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 11:38
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently led EXIM Thailand's executives to meet with Mrs. Hu Xiaolian (right), Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China in Beijing, to discuss collaboration on trade and investment promotion as well as project financing for Thai investment in China and vice versa and Sino-Thai joint ventures in Beijing, People's Republic of China.
Latest Press Release
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly with Money & Banking Magazine announces that 62 companies and nine CEOs have been nominated for SET Awards 2016 to be held on February 2 in Bangkok. SET President Kesara Manchusree announced that SET...
SYDNEY (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today revised to stable from negative the outlooks on the core captive insurers of BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHPB)--BHP Billiton Marine & General Insurances Pty Ltd. (M&G) and Stein...
HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BB+' long-term issue rating and 'cnBBB+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by...
TAIPEI (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today it had revised the outlook on its long-term issuer credit ratings on Taiwan Cooperative Bank Ltd. and Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Taiwan Cooperative FHC)...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has revised to negative from stable the outlook on its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rated subsidiaries, including American Honda...