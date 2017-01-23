Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits the Export-Import Bank of China to Promote Thai-Chinese Trade and Investment

Bangkok--23 Jan--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently led EXIM Thailand's executives to meet with Mrs. Hu Xiaolian (right), Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China in Beijing, to discuss collaboration on trade and investment promotion as well as project financing for Thai investment in China and vice versa and Sino-Thai joint ventures in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management

Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6