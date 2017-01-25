PwC ASEAN CEOs arent as confident as the rest of the world

PwC ASEAN CEOs arent as confident as the rest of the worldStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 17:03
The PwC survey of 1,379 CEOs from 79 countries, including seven from South East Asia, revealed that only 32% of ASEAN CEOs were very confident of growing their company's revenue in the next 12 months. That's 6 points below this year's global average of 38%.
Their confidence on the global growth outlook also weakened, with just 28% expecting economic growth to increase over the next 12 months, down 11 points from last year and a point below this year's global average of 29%. Some 35% think the global economy will decline, more than double the global average of 17%.
Sira Intarakumthornchai, CEO for PwC Thailand, said that while CEOs around the world are more positive about their outlook, ASEAN business leaders have greater concerns about weak demand, a bleak export outlook and slow productivity output.
"Weak demand, low commodity prices and the slowdown in China's economy have all contributed to a weakening level of confidence across many ASEAN members. The continued build-up of Chinese corporate debt and renewed dollar strength should continue to add to downside risks, limiting opportunities for earnings growth.
"But even though CEOs in the region are less confident about their prospects this year, these markets have a history of surprising investors. Many businesses in ASEAN can withstand the impact of rising external risks better, and have been extremely resilient to headwinds in the past."
The PwC survey, which was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016, found that 63% of ASEAN CEOs expect to increase their headcount in the next 12 months, with just 13% planning to cut their workforce. This is on a par with CEOs in the UK but more than China (60%) and the global average (52%).
When asked about talent strategy, top priorities included promoting talent diversity and inclusiveness, moving talent to where it's needed, and changes in people strategy to reflect the skills and employment structures needed for the future.
More than half of the business leaders interviewed (52%) are already exploring the benefits of how humans and machines can work together, and two out five (39%) are considering the impact of artificial intelligence on future skills needs.
Some 57% of ASEAN CEOs believe technology has either completely reshaped or has had a significant impact on competition in their industry over the past five years alone. And 72% say it will have a major impact in the next five years.
On the flip side, they are also finding it tougher to gain and keep stakeholder's trust in this tech-driven environment. Some 63% of ASEAN CEOs have needed to address breaches of data privacy and ethics, 52% have had to deal with cyber security breaches, and 48% have encountered IT outages and disruptions.
