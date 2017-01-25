Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with TDRI on Ways to Drive Thailands Strategies

Bangkok--25 Jan--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently discussed with Dr. Somkiat Tangkitvanich (third left), President of Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) on EXIM Thailand's new direction and roles as a mechanism that helps drive the country's strategies and sustainable economic development at EXIM Thailand's Head Office.

