Photo Release: Siam Commercial Bank gears toward The Most Admired Bank investing 40 billion baht in technology and increasing touchpoints to cater lifestyle of customers in each location

Bangkok--25 Jan--Siam Commercial Bank Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, president and CEO of Siam Commercial Bank announced the Bank's business direction for 2017, gearing toward "The Most Admired Bank".SCB has planned to increase its 40 billion baht investment in technology infrastructure within 3 years. Also, number of service touchpoints will be increased and designed to cater different lifestyles of customer in various locations. SCB aims to expand its customer base focusing on Gen-Y, mass affluent, and SME segments. The expansion will go collaboratively with strategy in developing and deepening relationship with customers. Service staff are trained to embrace the changing technologies and to become customer's trusted partners.

