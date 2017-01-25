Photo Release: Bangkok Bank (China) receives Top 10 successful ASEAN companies in China award from China-ASEAN Business Council

Bangkok--25 Jan--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice Presidents Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong (2nd from left) and Bangkok Bank (China) Chief Executive Officer Suwatchai Songwanich (center) represented Bangkok Bank to receive the 'Top 10 successful ASEAN companies in China 2016' award from the China-ASEAN Business Council. This award is a great honor for Bangkok Bank (China), the largest Thai commercial bank which has a significant presence in China and ASEAN and provides full financial services for Thai and foreign entrepreneurs.Bangkok Bank (China) will take this opportunity to put forth efforts in the investment and development in China, implement the sustainable development and mutual benefit between enterprises and society, and contribute more to the in-depth cooperation between China and ASEAN.

