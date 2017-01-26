AEON in collaboration with Thai Airways launch Journey of Happiness with Thai Airways 2017

Bangkok--26 Jan--Spark Communications

AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited together with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited launched "Journey of Happiness with Thai Airways 2017" campaign to offer privileges from AEON, Thai Airways and JCB partners such as special airfares from Thai Airways, great deals on tour packages from H.I.S and other special privileges from JCB partners to attendants. In addition, AEON Royal Orchid Plus Platinum cardholders, as well as other AEON credit cardholders, will be eligible for a credit refund of up to 10,000 baht on purchases made via AEON credit cards during the event. The event starts from 27-29 January at Fashion Hall, 1st floor, Siam Paragon.

AEON credit card holder can visit www.aeon.co.th for more information.