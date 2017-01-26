Photo Release: Congratulations to New Member of Board of Directors, Secondary Mortgage Corporation

Photo Release: Congratulations to New Member of Board of Directors, Secondary Mortgage CorporationStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday January 26, 2017 13:00
Miss Banthornchome Kaewsa-ard, Board Chairman of Secondary Mortgage Corporation (SMC) along with the Board members and Mrs. Wasukarn Visansawatdi, President of SMC, welcomed and congratulated Ms. Mathinee Subhaswadikul, Senior Director, Regulatory Policy Department, Bank of Thailand, on the occasion of being appointed a new board member of Secondary Mortgage Corporation at SMC's office, AIA Capital Center, Ratchadapisek Road on January 25, 2017.
