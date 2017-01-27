Photo Release: Bangkok Bank presents E-Money worth Baht one million to the lucky winner of Bangkok Bank PromptPay and Bualuang mBanking campaign

Bangkok--27 Jan--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Thaweelap Rittapirom presented E-Money worth Baht one million to Mr. Jukkris Gongjee, the lucky winner of the 'Bangkok Bank PromptPay and Bualuang mBanking' campaign. Customers who have not yet registered for PromptPay can register for Bangkok Bank PromptPay using their mobile phone number or citizen ID through six channels: Bualuang ATM, Bualuang mBanking, Bualuang iBanking, Bualuang Phone 1333,www.bangkokbank.com/PromptPay, and Bangkok Bank's nationwide branch network. PromptPay registrations have no expiry date and early in 2017 the service will be able to transfer and receive funds.

Latest Press Release

SET targets moving toward T+2 settlement cycle in Q1/2018 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), along with stakeholders in capital market, plans to move to a two-day settlement cycle (T+2) to reduce operation costs and risks across industry as well as to be in line with global practices. This new settlement...

Schoeller Group Continues its Buy and Build Strategy Martin and Christoph Schoeller, Managing Partners of the Schoeller Group, Pullach, Germany, are currently actively pursuing acquisitions in returnable packaging. Historically, financial investors have been invited to co-invest with Schoeller to finance...

Photo Release: KBank and DTAC deliver happiness with DTAC Top-up: Get Double Data Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont, (right), Head of Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department of KBank, and Dr. Sarut Vanichpu, (left) Vice President-Prepaid Division of DTAC, presided over the launch of "Get Free Data Equivalent to...

ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. #A/A-1# Ratings Affirmed, Then Withdrawn At Issuer#s Request SYDNEY (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 27, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on the nonoperating holding company of ANZ's wealth-management and insurance businesses, ANZ...

Newcastle Permanent Funding Trust No.1 Series 2013-1R Class A And Class AB Note #AAA (sf)# Ratings Affirmed MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 27, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A and class AB residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd. as trustee for Newcastle...

Related Topics