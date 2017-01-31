Photo Release: Road Safety and Accident-Prevention Plan

Bangkok--31 Jan--Francomasia Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL, recently handed over a cheque in the amount of THB 10,000 to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (Rayong). This donation was given to support the Department's road safety and accident-prevention plan covering the period December 26, 2016 to January 4, 2017.

