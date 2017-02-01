KTC in conjunction with Bangkok Hospital, Soi Soonvijai, offers packages on 3D Biplane Imaging (EOS) X-ray (full body) to solve orthopedic problems in perfectly upright to the point.

Bangkok--1 Feb--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Ms. Sireerat Corvanich, Senior Manager - Credit Card Business, joins hands with Bangkok Hospital, Soi Soonvijai in organizing activity to provide services on 3D Biplane Imaging X-ray Machine (full body) that allows radiologists and orthopedic surgeons to clearly obtain image of the whole skeleton abnormalities consequently arising as a result of behaviors of the working age persons who usually sit in front of computer screens for a long time and sustain chronic backache symptom including the abnormalities at birth eventually resulting in the number of patients being sick of skeleton and joint diseases in Thailand to have a trend of soaring up. All these diseases do not show clear symptoms; merely just backache only, but, the adverse result will be in the long run. Thus, it is necessary for patients to have a specifically medical consultation with medical Doctor in order to find the way to diagnose perfectly upright to the point. KTC Card members can receive the services on Biplane Imaging X-ray machine at 20% discount from now on until 30 June 2017 at X-ray Department, Bangkok Hospital, Soi Soonvijai.

Somsak Geraplangsub M.D., Director of Imaging Department, Bangkok Hospital said "with the advanced medical technology, there are, at present, the X-ray machine that can help detect the abnormality of skeletons of full body. X-ray films enable radiologists and orthopedic surgeons to clearly see images of complex interactions of all parts of our skeletons from head down to toe tips in a holistic way or so called Global Balance in patients' natural standing weight-bearing position which will be of assistance in helping them to make better diagnostic decisions on the backgrounds and causes of bone and joint diseases. The machine is a 2-core continuous X-ray innovation that can create 3D image in a single shot of photography. This technology has derived consequently as a result of the development of the radiation image signal receiving development with Noble Price Technology in which High Energy Physics Particle Detector is developed by radiologist and orthopedic surgeon. Quantity of radiation used is lesser than the traditional X-ray machine in general by 6-9 times, thus, resulting in the surgeons to be able to diagnose the patient's symptoms perfectly upright to the point".

Gp.Capt Tayard Buranakarl, M.D., Spine and Orthopedic Surgeon, Bangkok Spine Academy, Bangkok Hospital, said "skeleton is extremely important to human body, particularly, the spine which is the central core of the body. If it should develop a problem of an orthopedic bent, dislocation or disfigure, it would adversely affect the leading of our lives. The cause, in most cases, have not yet been clearly detected. Some patients sustaining backache, pain in the neck, headache, and admitted for initial treatments are not completely healed; the symptoms subsequently return. So, it is necessary to conduct comprehensively diagnostic decision to detect the cause of such ache and pain symptoms. The main target group are teenagers who are in risk of being sick of scoliosis of unknown cause and another group are elder persons who are usually faced with problems of the spines, hips and knees. The examinations for abnormality by way of Global Balance will help orthopedic surgeons to perceive all problems simultaneously and then plan the treatments" accordingly.?? ?

Wallob Samranvedhya, M.D., Director of Bangkok Hip & Knee Center, Bangkok Hospital said "the diagnose by Biplane Imaging (EOS) can be expeditiously conducted which is suitable to a person having problem on body balancing, being unable to stand up a natural standing weight-bearing position a long time and a group of over-weighted patients, beneficial for use with patient group undergoing artificial joint operations because in making the artificial joint, the importance is placed on the installation of devices in the patient's body which, in most case, it will be the artificial hip joint. Therefore, in the treatment, a method in measuring the angle and degree of the hip will necessarily be required in each case in order to ensure that the artificial joint inserted in is well functional. Such measurement will enable the surgeon to perceive the insertion position and what angle would be required to be set. Thereafter the treatment, the patient will be required to come back for repeated scanning to see how good or bad on things inserted in are with the patient, thus, allowing the orthopedic surgeon to perceive problems both before administering treatments and making assessments after the treatments".

