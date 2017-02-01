KBank offers 11 graduate scholarships

Bangkok--1 Feb--KASIKORNBANK

KASIKORNBANK will hold an examination for 11 graduate scholarships for 2017 at both local and international institutions in business administration, finance, financial engineering, risk management, international business, law, human resources, marketing and business innovation management, as part of its continuing endeavor to remain competitive in the digital era. Applications are open from now until March 31, 2017.

Mr. Krit Jitjang, Senior Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, said that KBank is offering 11 full scholarships for master programs at local and international institutions for 2017. Of those, six scholarships will be granted at international institutions. Three of them will be offered at the US institutions for any of the eight following fields: business administration, finance, financial engineering, risk management, international business, law and human resources. Another three scholarships are for master of business administration (MBA) at institutions in the UK, France, Switzerland, Japan, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Singapore.

Five graduate scholarships in business administration, finance, financial engineering, marketing (English program) and business innovation management will be granted at local universities. Candidates may only apply at selected institutions and programs as specified by KBank.

Candidates must be a Thai national and under 30 years old. They must hold at least bachelor's degree in any field, with a GPA of at least 3.00. Applicants wishing to attend any courses abroad should have Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) with a total score of at least 80 on the Internet-based Test (iBT) or International English Language Testing System (IELTS) scores with an overall band score of at least 6.0, and a total score of at least 550 of Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or at least 302 of Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), with the exception of applicants who have been accepted from the universities as specified by KBank. Those who intend to study in Thailand should hold one of the following: TOEFL of minimum score of 80 on iBT, IELTS with an overall band score of at least 6.0, Chulalongkorn University Test of English Proficiency (CU-TEP) or Thammasat University General English Test (TU-GET) with a score equivalent to TOEFL of 80 on iBT.

The application form is now available for download at careers.kasikornbank.com and should be submitted with all required documents to Human Resource Development Department (Scholarship), 12th Floor, KASIKORNBANK, Rat Burana Main Branch, 1 Soi Rat Burana 27/1, Rat Burana Road, Rat Burana District, Bangkok 10140, within March 31, 2017. Additional information can be obtained from KBank's Human Resource Development Department, Tel. 02-470 3113.

Mr. Krit added that KBank has the policy of improving and promoting education by offering annual scholarships to the general public and KBank employees for 51 years since 1966. Students graduating with KBank scholarships funding have returned to work with KBank. Programs including in the scholarship funding are consistent with KBank strategy, aimed at nurturing our personnel to raise our competitiveness at both local and international level. For 2017, KBank is offering an additional scholarship on business innovation management, which reflects our determination to maintain the leadership in financial innovation. Moreover, many of our scholarship students are now senior executives at KBank and leading figures of Thailand's business sector, in particular the banking industry.