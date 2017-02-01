Photo Release: BCPG Named Best IPO at The Asset Award Ceremony

Bangkok--1 Feb--mt multimedia Recently, Mr. Bundit Sapianchai, President of BCPG Public Company Limited, together with executives from Finansa Securities Company limited, Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited and Tisco Securities Company Limited, BCPG's financial advisors and co-lead underwriters, received the "Best IPO Award" at the Asset Country Awards 2016 in Hong Kong, which was held by 'The Asset', a leading Asian financial magazine. The award indicates the success of BCPG in offering the IPO to investors and public in late September 2016. The Asset's annual Triple A recognition represents the industry's most prestigious awards for banking, finance, treasury and the capital markets.

