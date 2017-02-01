KASIKORNBANK joins with Alipay and Central Group to enhance services for Chinese tourists

Bangkok--1 Feb--KASIKORNBANK KASIKORNBANK reaffirms the leader position in Merchant Acquiring Business by collaborating with Alipay, one of the world's most popular payment applications, to enhance payment services for Chinese tourists in Thailand. The service allows Alipay application users to pay for products and services at Central and Robinson Department Store plus other brands under Central Group by simply scanning QR code at KASIKORNBANK's EDC terminals.

