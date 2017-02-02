SET announces winners of SET Awards 2016, honoring Thai firms# capabilities and quality

Bangkok--2 Feb--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces the 22 winners from 21 listed firms of SET Awards 2016, with Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, President & Chief Executive Officer of PTG Energy Public Company Limited (PTG), winning the Best CEO Award of SET-listed companies and Sannpat Rattakham, Managing Director of Qualitech Public Company Limited (QLT), being awarded with the Best CEO Award of mai-listed companies, while Pitharn Ongkosit, CEO of KCE Electronics Public Company Limited (KCE) has won the Young Rising Star CEO Award, being the first top executive to win this new award category, reflecting the new role of young generation.

The Best Innovative Company Award, a category of awards added this year, has gained lots of interest from applicants with Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl (CPF) and The Siam Cement pcl (SCC) winning the awards. SET Chairman Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi has presided over the ceremony and bestowed the awards today.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "We congratulate and honor all the winners of SET Awards this year. These companies and individuals have demonstrated capabilities and commitment towards quality development, while keeping pace with the new business environment, as such being key drivers in strengthening the Thai capital market. This year, a total of 22 awards have been given to 21 listed firms at the ceremony, consisting of 12 SET-listed firms, three mai-listed firms, two securities firms, two asset management firms, one financial advisor, and one enterprise."

In addition to the SET Awards in various categories, SCB Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SCBAM) has been the winner of SET Awards of Honor, for continuous excellence during 2014-2016, while North Bangkok Power Plant Block 1 Infrastructure Fund, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGATIF) has been awarded the "Best Deal of the Year" Award having The Siam Commercial Bank pcl as its financial advisor.

Santi Viriyarungsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking magazine, the SET Awards co-host and one of the distinguished judges, said, " The Best Innovative Company Award which is a new category of awards focusing on innovation and organizational innovation management, has been added this year and has garnered a great deal of interest with the number of companies applying for this award category far exceeding expectations.Two listed firms wining this category are Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl (CPF) having won this award from their Tender Chicken Breast product, and The Siam Cement pcl (SCC) from Antimicrobial Dental Plaster product. These two firms have shown their outstanding innovations as well as internal innovation management process."

The SET Awards 2016 are grouped into seven categories: 1) Best Company Performance Awards; 2) Best Investor Relations Awards; 3) Best Securities Company Awards; 4) Best Asset Management Company Award; 5) Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Award; 6) Best Innovative Company Awards; and 7) Best Deal of the Year Award.

For more information, please visit SET website: www.set.or.th/setawards .