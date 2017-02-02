Photo Release: KBank provides financial support to Lao state enterprise

Bangkok--2 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Recently (February 2, 2017), at Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel, Vientiane, Lao PDR, Mr. Patchara Samalapa, left , KASIKORNBANK Senior Executive Vice President, and Mr. Boun Oum Syvanhpheng, right , Electricite du Laos Managing Director, signed a 3-billion-Baht syndicated loan agreement to finance power grid expansion into rural areas and to export electricity to neighboring countries. The landmark cooperation reflects KBank's greater role in supporting our adjacent countries' public utility enhancement, for which huge investment is expected further.

