Photo Release: KTC presents prizes of 1.1 Million Baht under the Cost of living Relief campaign to KTC PROUD members

Bangkok--2 Feb--Krungthai Card

Miss Sudaporn Janwatanagool, Executive Vice President - Personal Loans Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, presented prizes of 1,100,000 Baht to some of the winners of KTC PROUD members under the "Cost of living Relief" campaign. (From left) Acting Sub.Lt. Tadthita Phapimoon, Mr. Worawich Meemai, Miss Sureerat Cherdphol, Mr.Thoop Korjedee, Miss Walaiphon Buakhai won the grand prize, each included 40,000 Baht of Big C Super Center gift vouchers and 60,000 Baht of cashback into the KTC PROUD account. One hundred of second prizes were Big C Super Center gift vouchers totally 100,000 Baht. These were presented to winners.

The presentation took place recently at "KTC POP", UBC 2 Building on Sukhumvit 33.