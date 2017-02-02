Photo Release: KTC presents prizes of 1.1 Million Baht under the Cost of living Relief campaign to KTC PROUD members

Photo Release: KTC presents prizes of 1.1 Million Baht under the Cost of living Relief campaign to KTC PROUD membersStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 09:06
Miss Sudaporn Janwatanagool, Executive Vice President - Personal Loans Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, presented prizes of 1,100,000 Baht to some of the winners of KTC PROUD members under the "Cost of living Relief" campaign. (From left) Acting Sub.Lt. Tadthita Phapimoon, Mr. Worawich Meemai, Miss Sureerat Cherdphol, Mr.Thoop Korjedee, Miss Walaiphon Buakhai won the grand prize, each included 40,000 Baht of Big C Super Center gift vouchers and 60,000 Baht of cashback into the KTC PROUD account. One hundred of second prizes were Big C Super Center gift vouchers totally 100,000 Baht. These were presented to winners.
Latest Press Release
Recently, at KASIKORNBANK Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Patchara Samalapa, right, Senior Executive Vice President, together with Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana, 2nd from right, Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, left, and Ms. Noppawan Jermhansa, 2nd from left, Executive...
Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM), a leading Asian satellite operator, today announced its 2016 operating results. The company generated a consolidated revenue from sales of goods and rendering of services for 2016 of Baht 11,517 million, decreased...
Recently (February 2, 2017), at Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel, Vientiane, Lao PDR, Mr. Patchara Samalapa, left , KASIKORNBANK Senior Executive Vice President, and Mr. Boun Oum Syvanhpheng, right , Electricite du Laos Managing Director, signed a...
KASIKORNBANK extended a total 3-billion-Baht syndicated loan to the power state enterprise of Lao PDR to finance its electricity network enhancement and expansion into the country's rural areas, as well as power exports to adjacent countries. The move...
Total Access Communication Public Company Limited's (DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) announcement that no annual dividend will be paid for 2016's performance is a sign of management's commitment to control financial leverage amid strong competition and...