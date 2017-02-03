KTC launches Cool Hangout campaign to grant privileges to all members at several famous local restaurants set along tourist destinations.

Bangkok--3 Feb--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Suwat Tepprechasakul, Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with popular restaurants located along tourist destinations in 5 provinces to launch the "Cool Hangout" campaign, providing all KTC members with special privileges. Any members who make payment through a KTC credit card and redeem KTC Forever Rewards points equivalent to the purchase amount per receipt will receive 12% cash back, from today until March 31, 2017.

Participating restaurants are:

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Baan Itsara, HOBS Seenspace, FIN Seafood Bar and Gusto Ez Cozy Beach Restaurant.

Chonburi: Mum Aroi, The Sky Gallery, Poo Pen Restaurant, The Glass House and Silver Lining.

Nakhon Ratchasima: The Chocolate Factory and Chokchai Steakhouse.

Chiang Mai: Beer Lab, Good View Bar & Restaurant Riverside and Goodview Village Restaurant & Karaoke.

Phuket: Tu Kab Khao Restaurant, Tung Ka Cafe & Restaurant, Kan Eang @ Pier and Hong Kong Restaurant.

For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.