KTC launches Cool Hangout campaign to grant privileges to all members at several famous local restaurants set along tourist destinations.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 10:19
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Suwat Tepprechasakul, Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with popular restaurants located along tourist destinations in 5 provinces to launch the "Cool Hangout" campaign, providing all KTC members with special privileges. Any members who make payment through a KTC credit card and redeem KTC Forever Rewards points equivalent to the purchase amount per receipt will receive 12% cash back, from today until March 31, 2017.
