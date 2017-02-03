KTC launches Cool Hangout campaign to grant privileges to all members at several famous local restaurants set along tourist destinations.

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 10:19
Bangkok--3 Feb--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Suwat Tepprechasakul, Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with popular restaurants located along tourist destinations in 5 provinces to launch the "Cool Hangout" campaign, providing all KTC members with special privileges. Any members who make payment through a KTC credit card and redeem KTC Forever Rewards points equivalent to the purchase amount per receipt will receive 12% cash back, from today until March 31, 2017.

Participating restaurants are:
Prachuap Khiri Khan: Baan Itsara, HOBS Seenspace, FIN Seafood Bar and Gusto Ez Cozy Beach Restaurant.
Chonburi: Mum Aroi, The Sky Gallery, Poo Pen Restaurant, The Glass House and Silver Lining.
Nakhon Ratchasima: The Chocolate Factory and Chokchai Steakhouse.
Chiang Mai: Beer Lab, Good View Bar & Restaurant Riverside and Goodview Village Restaurant & Karaoke.
Phuket: Tu Kab Khao Restaurant, Tung Ka Cafe & Restaurant, Kan Eang @ Pier and Hong Kong Restaurant.
For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.

Latest Press Release

KTC launches Cool Hangout campaign to grant privileges to all members at several famous local restaurants set along tourist destinations.

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Suwat Tepprechasakul, Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with popular restaurants located along tourist destinations in 5 provinces to launch the "Cool Hangout" campaign, providing all...

Photo Release: KBank joins hand with Tourism Ministry to develop the industry

Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, 3rd right, President of KASIKORNBANK, in her capacity as the chairperson of KASIKORN RESEARCH CENTER Co., Ltd., and Mr. Pongpanu Sawetrund, 4th left, Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for...

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2016 Article IV Consultation with Austria

On February 1, the Executive Board of the IMF concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with Austria, and considered and endorsed the staff appraisal without a meeting. [2] Austria is prosperous and stable. The economy has weathered the global financial...

Growth in Turkey to Recover in 2017 Thanks to Improving Exports, Says World Bank

Ankara, February 2, 2017 - The World Bank issued today its new Turkey Regular Economic Note (TREN)[i] which focuses on the recent economic developments and provides World Bank forecasts on key macroeconomic indicators in Turkey on a quarterly basis. The...

Investing in Education Quality Can Lead to More Equitable Growth in C?te dIvoire

ABIDJAN, February 2, 2017 — Possessing the second highest growth rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, Côte d'Ivoire must now seek to strengthen its human capital by improving its education system and the quality of public expenditure allocated to the...

Related Topics

Krungthai Card Public Krungthai Card restaurants restaurant credit card President Krungthai Campaign Launches Business