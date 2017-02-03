Photo Release: SCB holds Securities and Exchange Act seminar to embrace stringent business standards

Photo Release: SCB holds Securities and Exchange Act seminar to embrace stringent business standardsStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 17:51
Siam Commercial Bank recently held a Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) seminar to disseminate knowledge of the essence of the law and its subsequent amendments to promote awareness of corporate governance and embrace sound business operations standards for the companies in the SCB Financial Group. The seminar saw the participation of Mr. Rapee Sucharitakul (fourth from left), Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya (third from left), SCB President and CEO, andMrs. Wallaya Kaewrungruang (fifth from left), SCB Chief Legal and Control Officer.
Latest Press Release
Siam Commercial Bank recently held a Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) seminar to disseminate knowledge of the essence of the law and its subsequent amendments to promote awareness of corporate governance and embrace sound business operations...
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore Pte Limited a license to provide financial advisory services in Singapore. Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore Pte Limited is part of independent...
On Feb. 3, 2017, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'B+/B' sovereign issuer credit ratings on the Cook Islands. The outlook remains stable. The Transfer & Convertibility assessment remains 'AAA'. RATIONALE The ratings on the Cook Islands reflects...
HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 3, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said that it has assigned its 'A+' long-term issue rating to the US$140 million senior unsecured floating-rate notes issued by Cyprus Investments Inc. (unrated). Shinhan Bank...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 3, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its ratings on classes B and C and affirmed its rating on class A issued under the DTC Six Funding Ltd. (DTC6) transaction (see list below). Classes D and E have...