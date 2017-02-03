Photo Release: SCB holds Securities and Exchange Act seminar to embrace stringent business standards

Bangkok--3 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank recently held a Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) seminar to disseminate knowledge of the essence of the law and its subsequent amendments to promote awareness of corporate governance and embrace sound business operations standards for the companies in the SCB Financial Group. The seminar saw the participation of Mr. Rapee Sucharitakul (fourth from left), Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya (third from left), SCB President and CEO, andMrs. Wallaya Kaewrungruang (fifth from left), SCB Chief Legal and Control Officer.

Latest Press Release

