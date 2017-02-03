Photo Release: KBank joins hand with Tourism Ministry to develop the industry

Photo Release: KBank joins hand with Tourism Ministry to develop the industryStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 09:50
Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, 3rd right, President of KASIKORNBANK, in her capacity as the chairperson of KASIKORN RESEARCH CENTER Co., Ltd., and Mr. Pongpanu Sawetrund, 4th left, Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for information exchange between the two organizations, preparation of analyses and researches as well as provision of reliable data to support relevant parties in the tourism toward efficient and sustainable growth of the industry. Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, 5th left, Minister of Tourism and Sports, was also present at the signing, which was held recently at KASIKORNBANK's Phahon Yothin Building.
