SCB Securities Completes the Implementation of the DECIDE System for Institutional Trading
Monday February 6, 2017
SCB Securities now exploits the upgraded institutional trading capabilities of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) using the Thai DECIDE trading system, provided as a service by Serisys Solutions Thailand and pdv Financial Software.
Serisys Solutions Thailand and pdv Financial Software today announced that SCB Securities uses the Thai DECIDE SaaS (Software as a Service) to provide DMA, care order processing and algorithmic trading to their domestic and international institutional customers.
SCB Securities' Chief Executive Officer, M.L. Thongmakut Thongyai, commented: "After the successful implementation for our institutional customers we look forward to exploiting the power of Thai DECIDE for our retail customers."
"Leading financial institutions like SCB Securities need world class platforms like DECIDE to allow them to win in today's rapidly changing landscape. Providing DECIDE as a service allows us to ensure high quality and cost efficiency," said Thibaud Langlet, General Manager of Serisys for South East Asia.
Reinhard Wienke, Managing Director of pdv, added "We are delighted to have reached this important milestone with SCB Securities. DECIDE's trading platform and multi-channel and multi-market Order Management System, combined with Serisys's Thai business process knowledge, have enabled us to deliver an unbeatable solution."
