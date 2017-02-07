Photo Release: KTC gives tourism a boost with the Free Inclusive Trip for the Whole Gang campaign with grand prizes being 4-night packages for four travelers.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 16:06
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited or "KTC" by Miss Prym Punyasareeporn, Vice President - Travel and Recreational Marketing (Hotel), introduces a new campaign to encourage members to spend at hotels anywhere in the world. Under the "Free Inclusive Trip for the Whole Gang" campaign, KTC credit card members can enjoy up to 50% discount when dining at leading hotels or up to 78% discount on accommodation at hotels inside and outside of Thailand.Additionally, members stand the chance of winning prizes of inclusive trip for four people such as the Osaka package (with 4-night accommodation for four people at Best Western Fino Osaka Shinsaibashi for four people, 146,300 Baht) and the Bali package (with 4-night accommodation for four people at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak, 132,000 Baht).Four other prizes include luxury hotel package for four people for four nights at Nahpah Khao Yai Resort, Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel, a X2 hotel and Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket Hotel. The last five prizes are Sunday brunch or dim sum buffet for four people at Renaissance Bangkok Rajprasong Hotel and Chao Praya cruise package for four people by X2 River Cruise. The total value of all prizes is over 810,000 Baht.KTC credit card members spending 1,000 Baht at a hotel establishment will earn one eligibility or two if the hotel is a participating one in the program. In order to qualify, members need to text "MN", followed by a space and 16-digit credit card number to 0613845000 or register online at www.ktcworld.co.th/kinpaktiew from now until March 31st, 2017.
