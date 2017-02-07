Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Hands with DITPs NEA and Allies to Promote Thai SMEs Doing Business in the Digital Era

Bangkok--7 Feb--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently took a group photo with Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak (center), Deputy Prime Minister, and representatives from business allies of Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, during the launch of "Commerce 4.0 for the New Economic Era" program and the New Economy Academy (NEA), at Centara Grand at Central World. EXIM Thailand acts as a mechanism to enhance Thai SMEs' preparedness for the digital economy and competitiveness in the E-Commerce market.

Latest Press Release

Hong Kong SAR#s Proposed Sukuk Issue Assigned #AAA# And #cnAAA# Ratings SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary 'AAA' long-term foreign currency rating and 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the planned U.S. dollar-denominated 1 billion...

Series 2017-1 REDS Trust Prime RMBS Assigned Preliminary Ratings MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned preliminary ratings to five of the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Co. Ltd. as trustee for Series...

Bank Of China#s US$20 Billion MTN Program Assigned #A/A-1# Proposed Drawdown Rated #A# HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issue rating to a US$20 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program by Bank of China Ltd. (BOC: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). At the...

First Brazilian Corporate Payment Survey 2016: Payment experience affected by the bleak economic scenario - On a cross-sector average, payment delays were up to 30 days – with the exception of the construction and agri-food sectors (>121 days) - The granting of terms of sales is common practice in Brazil. Nearly all companies (97%) offer this...

Photo Release: KTC gives tourism a boost with the Free Inclusive Trip for the Whole Gang campaign with grand prizes being 4-night packages for four travelers. Krungthai Card Public Company Limited or "KTC" by Miss Prym Punyasareeporn, Vice President - Travel and Recreational Marketing (Hotel), introduces a new campaign to encourage members to spend at hotels anywhere in the world. Under the "Free Inclusive...

Related Topics