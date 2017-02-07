Photo Release: SCB unveils SCB Business PromptPay for juristic persons, PromptPay service facilitates business operations and saves costs

Bangkok--7 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank

In line with the government's national e-payment policy, Siam Commercial Bank(SCB) has unveiled its "SCB Business PromptPay" service that lets juristic persons clients register for electronic payment and fund transfer service by tying their bank account with their taxpayer ID number.

Talking about the service, SCB First Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Transaction Services Division Mr. Pipat Assamongkol said, "Our PromptPayservice facilitates business operations and saves costs, giving to all businesses a great advantage. SCB Juristic person clients can register now for SCB Business PromptPay by contacting their respective Relationship Managers or any SCB branch nationwide. The electronic fund transfer service via SCB Business PromptPay will be available from March 1, 2017 onwards.