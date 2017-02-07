Photo Release: KBank and Ducati Thailand launch 2 new elegant K-Ducati Debit Card designs

Bangkok--7 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Recently, Mr. Lertsak Supitayakul, right, KASIKORNBANK First Senior Vice President, and M.L. Nathasit Diskul, left, Ducatisti Managing Director, introduced two new K-Ducati Debit Card designs, with images of innovative motorcycles and world-class stylish logo. Exclusive privileges from Ducati Thailand and KBank are also available for cardholders. For more information, please contact K-Contact Center by calling Tel. 02-8888888.

