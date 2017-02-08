Photo Release: KBank opens Phnom Penh branch, THB1.5 billion in loans expected in 2017

Bangkok--8 Feb--KASIKORNBANK H.E. Nattavudh Photisaro, right, Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Ouk Maly, second from left, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, Mr. Ronadol Numnonda, left, Bank of Thailand's Assistant Governor, and Mr. Predee Daochai, second from right, President of KASIKORNBANK, together presided over the opening ceremony of KASIKORNBANK Phnom Penh Branch, held recently (February 8, 2017) in the Cambodian capital. The new branch will facilitate Thai businesses investing in Cambodia, be it corporate financing, foreign transactions or advisory services. It aims to extend THB1.5 billion in loans to large corporations while also making a market reach to local businesses and retail customers, reemphasizing KBank's determination to become an "AEC+3 Bank".

