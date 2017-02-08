Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand on International Trade Promotion under its New Direction

Bangkok--8 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade of Thailand, to extend new year 2017 greetings, at TCC's Office. In the meeting, the two parties discussed their collaboration to promote Thai entrepreneurs' international trade and new market expansion under EXIM Thailand's new proactive roles as a government's arm that helps drive the country's strategies.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management

Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6