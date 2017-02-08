Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand on International Trade Promotion under its New Direction

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand on International Trade Promotion under its New DirectionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:01
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade of Thailand, to extend new year 2017 greetings, at TCC's Office. In the meeting, the two parties discussed their collaboration to promote Thai entrepreneurs' international trade and new market expansion under EXIM Thailand's new proactive roles as a government's arm that helps drive the country's strategies.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade of Thailand, to extend...
H.E. Nattavudh Photisaro, right, Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Ouk Maly, second from left, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, Mr. Ronadol Numnonda, left, Bank of Thailand's Assistant Governor, and Mr. Predee Daochai, second from right,...
End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's...
VIENTIANE, FEBRUARY 7, 2017 – The Ministry of Finance and the World Bank today signed a $25 million agreement to further strengthen road maintenance systems and improve road connectivity throughout the country. The new Lao PDR Road Sector II...
WASHINGTON, February 7, 2017 – Improving agriculture regulations in low and middle income countries could go a long way toward feeding the world's growing population and improving farmers' livelihoods around the world, says the latest edition of...