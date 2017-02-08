Photo Release: Bangkok Bank presents Baht 7.22 million in donations to the Royal Thai Navy to help flood victims in the South

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank presents Baht 7.22 million in donations to the Royal Thai Navy to help flood victims in the SouthStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday February 8, 2017 17:25
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice Chairman Deja Tulananda (4th from right), Director Admiral Prachet Siridej (4th from left), Senior Executive Vice President Suvarn Thansathit (3rd from right), Director and Executive Vice President Thaweelap Rittapirom (right),and Senior Executive Vice President Ruchanee Nopmuang (2nd from right), presented donations from customers and the general public to Rear Admiral Vasinsan Chantavarin (3rd from left), Commandant Bangkok Naval Base, Royal Navy. Donations of Baht 7,224,397.67 were collected through the Bangkok Bank account number 101-3-47022-2 with the account name "Helping Flood Victims in the South" which will be used to help flood victims in the South restore their lives to normal. In addition to providing its financial service channels to raise funds, Bangkok Bank also provided various kinds of emergency assistance including a donation of Baht 10 million to Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha's event "Pracharat to help the South". The Bank waived inter-region funds transfer fees for all channels of the bank and its partners for donations through the account which was opened at the Silom Road Head Office.
