SCB Gearing Toward #Lifestyle Payment, Launches #SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi Delivery Service Payments Made Easy, Convenient, and Cashless with #SCB Prompt Pay

Bangkok--8 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB), with a strong focus on lifestyle payments, has announced the launch of its "SCB Prompt Pay" service to help drive a cashless ecosystem for every lifestyle requirement, in line with the Thai government's policy to foster understanding and readiness for the use of the Prompt Pay system. SCB is rolling out its new"SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery" service in collaboration with four alliance partners: Grab Taxi, All Thai Taxi, SKOOTAR, and Eat Ranger. With SCB and its alliance partners, Thai consumers can experience a different lifestyle with Prompt Pay, using SCB Prompt Pay to make fast and secure payments while reducing the need to carry cash. SCB Prompt Pay service is now available in Bangkok.

Dr. Arak Sutivong, Chief Strategy Officer, Siam Commercial Bank PCL, said, "SCB is committed to creating products and services that meet the needs of new-generation consumers' lifestyles via digital platforms. We are making payments in everyday life more convenient and more secure. The Bank supports the Thai government's strategy to develop a national e-payment infrastructure for the digital economy and is campaigning for cashless payments to become popular. This is why SCB is collaborating with four alliance partners – Grab Taxi, All Thai Taxi, SKOOTAR, and Eat Ranger – to offer 'SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery.' The new service will enhance awareness of Prompt Pay and encourage consumers to use the service more often. Customers of our alliance partners' taxi and delivery services can pay via SCB Prompt Pay through the SCB Easy application, instead of using cash. This offers them a convenient and secure payment alternative. Vehicles that arepart of this campaign will have an 'SCB Prompt Pay' sticker visible on the front.

"As of launch, over 1,000 taxis and delivery bikes have already joined the 'SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery' service. We expect the number to reach 10,000 within this year and are accepting applications from interested taxis at SCB branches in Bangkok and vicinity. We are using this as a pioneer project to encourage the wider use of Prompt Pay. SCB will offer promotional privileges for both passengers and drivers to encourage wide acceptance of the Prompt Pay experience. Any interested consumer can open an account and link it to the Prompt Pay service at any SCB branch," added Dr. Arak.

In addition to taxi and delivery services, SCB is offering a special promotion to customers who link their account to the Prompt Pay service. Under the promotion, SCB customers can make free money transfers to any recipients whose accounts are also linked to Prompt Pay for three months, from today until 1 May 2017, via ATM machines, the SCB Easy application, and SCB Easy Net. There is no limit on the number of times and amounts transferred as long as they do not exceed the customer's authorized limit. SCB will also foster awareness and understanding of SCB Prompt Pay by having booths with staff who can answer customer queries at over 700 SCB branches nationwide," said Dr. Arak.

SCB Prompt Pay is a new approach for transferring and receiving money. It is in line with the Thai government's policy to make money transfer and receipt easy for people, whether within-bank or inter-bank transfer, individual or corporate transfer, or receiving government funds such as subsidies, aid, and tax rebates. These transfers can be made directly to the recipient's account via mobile banking, internet banking, or ATM machines without having to physically go to the bank. Instead of using a bank account, only a telephone number or identification number linked to an SCB account is required. This new approach is more convenient, faster, more secure, and can be fully traced, which eliminates the need to carry a lot of cash while also reducing fees.

SCB customers, or anyone interested can apply for SCB Prompt Pay service via thehttps://promptpay.scb website, the SCB Easy application, SCB ATM machines, or at any SCB branch in Thailand. For more information, please call 02-777-7777.