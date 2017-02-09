Photo Release: KBank won two awards based on SET Awards 2016

Bangkok--9 Feb--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at the Stock Exchange of Thailand Building, Dr. Adit Laixuthai, second left, KASIKORNBANK Corporate Secretary and Senior Executive Vice President, represented the Bank in receiving Best Investor Relations Award and Outstanding Innovative Company Award, from Dr. Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi, Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, at the SET Awards 2016 which was held by the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Money & Banking magazine. The event was organized to praise and boost morale for listed, securities, and asset management companies, as well as their senior executives, with outstanding performance in the capital market, and also to underline their strength and achievement in this market.

Latest Press Release

