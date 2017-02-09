Photo Release: Summit Capital continues Becoming Number 1 strategy with expansion into the northern Thailand markets

Bangkok--9 Feb--DC Consultants Wichit Phayuhanaveechai (the fifth, from the left), President & CEO, Summit Capital Leasing Co., Ltd. along with Manit Kiatwittayatorn (the third, from the right), Senior Vice President, Sales and distribution channels, and the company's northern regional sales team, recently hosted a press conference at Wiang Kum Kam, Chiang Mai, to announce the company moving forward with its 'Becoming Number 1' strategy and business expansion into the northern Thailand. Summit Capital is confident of growth potential for motorcycle hire-purchase market in the northern region following the overwhelming response to the unofficial opening of its services in the eight provinces. The company targets to have a total new booking amount of new motorcycle hire-purchase at least 230 million baht in this region by the end of 2017.

