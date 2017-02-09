Bangkok--9 Feb--MT Multimedia

SE to Have 14 Feb as 1st Trading Day on mai,to Build Rayong Workshop to Expand Services, Boost Revenue Growth, Tap EEC-Driven Fund Flows to Rayong

SE, an integrated procurer and supplier of pumping, process and piping and innovative material products and services, will have its first trading day on the mai on 14 Feb. It highlighted its capacity to supply three categories of industrial products and services as an 'Industrial Equipment Solution Provider' to tap opportunities created by EEC-driven public- and private-sector maga-project investments. It will build a Rayong workshop to expand operations in services, eg machinery coating, fabrication of insulation material for machinery and equipment, assembly and repair of water and fluid pumping products and piping equipment, etc, and enhance revenue growth.

Ms. Orasa Vimolchalao, Chief Executive Officer of SiamEast Solutions Public Company Limited, or SE, an integrated procurer and supplier of pumping process and piping and innovative material products and services, revealed that SE, with ticker symbol 'SE', will have its first trading day on the Market for Alternative Investments (mai) on 14 Feb, after successfully making an IPO of its 60,000,000 shares (par value: THB 0.50) at THB 2.45 each on 6-8 Feb and drawing overwhelming interests from the investors.

As an 'Industrial Equipment Solution Provider' with more than 23 years' experience, SE procures and supplies three lines of integrated products and services (including engineering consultancy services), ie pumping products and technologies, process and piping solutions and innovative material/supplies, to industrial plants in various industries, eg petrochemical, oil and gas, automotive and parts, food and beverages, steel, etc, in Thailand's Eastern Region and other industrial areas. It currently has more than 40 brands, or more than 3,500 items, of products available for supply.

The company seeks to expand its business by building a single-storey workshop with a space of 1,750sq m at the location of its Rayong office to perform machinery coating, piping, design and fabrication of insulation material for machinery and equipment and assembly and repair of water and fluid pumping and piping products, as a way to improve integrated services and revenue from services to industrial firms and meet the demand for industrial products and the number of industrial plants, which are projected to rise in 2017 due to a forecasted improvement in investor sentiment because of the government's decisions to speed up investment spending to stimulate the economy and implement the 'Eastern Economic Corridor', or EEC, development project in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces, which are among Asean's strategic manufacturing hubs. The project will bring more investments into the area, which will create ample opportunities for SE to increase sales and service revenues.

'We seek to expand our services to industrial plants. We compete by offering not only product variety but also before- and after-sale services to satisfy the needs of customers' projects to build new plants, introduce new production lines or perform machinery maintenance, repairs and replacement. We are also very keen on promoting sustainable growth by providing innovations that differentiate from existing products,' said she.

Mr. Saengpet Tantaatipanit, SE's Managing Director, noted that the three product lines for which SE supplies products and services are i) water and fluid products and technologies for use in industrial plants, hotels, hospitals, high-rise buildings and the government's water management projects, including centrifugal pumps for transmission of low-viscosity transparent fluids and positive displacement pumps for high-viscosity fluids; ii) process and piping solutions, including process equipment, mass transfer equipment and piping and accessories; and iii) innovative material/supplies for manufacturing and maintenance and repairs activities, including adhesives, sealants, coating material, occupational health and safety products and fabrication of insulation covers and coating material. The company performs quality assurance and other inspections before delivering products to customers.

In addition, it maintains a team of engineers who are experienced and skilled in procuring innovations to assist customers in solving issues or improving production efficiency, and performs before- and after-sale services that meet high standards. The location of its head office in Rayong, home to the largest number of industrial estates in Thailand, also offer competitiveness and the ability to respond to local customers' needs effectively.

Mr. Ratachai Teratanavat, Managing Director for Investment Banking of RHB Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, as Financial Advisor and Lead Underwriter, added that SE's sales and service revenues for the first nine months of 2016 stood at THB 314.4m, a 10.83% y-o-y rise from THB 283.45m, and that its debt-to-equity ratio as at the end of Q3 of 2016 was only 0.63.