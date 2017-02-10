Photo Release: Bangkok Bank organizes AEC Business Leader, Batch 2, to help Thai business people to grow in the AEC market

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank organizes AEC Business Leader, Batch 2, to help Thai business people to grow in the AEC marketStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 17:41
Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich (5th from left), Senior Executive Vice Presidents Virasak Suthanthavibul (right), Siridej Aungudomsin (2nd from left), Ruchanee Nopmuang (left) and Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong (2nd from right) welcomed Vice Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Kobsak Pootrakool (3rd from left), Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Association President General Vichit Yathip (5th from right), Thailand-Cambodia Business Council Executive Chairman Chanit Charnchainarong (4th from right), Carabao Group Public Company Limited President Sathien Setthasit (centre) and TK Garment Company Limited Executive Taweekit Jatucharoenkun (3rd from right), who were guest speakers in the AEC Business Leader Program, Batch 2. The program is an intensive course developed by Bangkok Bank that draws on its deep knowledge and extensive experience of doing business across the region to enhance the skills of Thai business owners and entrepreneurs who want to enter the AEC market. The program in Batch 2 will focus on the Cambodian market and will be joined by successful Thai and Cambodian business people who will share their successful experiences. The Bank selected 45 high-level executives and business heirs to join the nine-week program which runs from February to April, 2017.
