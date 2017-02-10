Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Signed MOU with Kasetsart University to Promote Thai SMEs Production Capacity Expansion

Bangkok--10 Feb--EXIM BANK

Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with executives of other financial institutes, and Associate Professor Peerayuth Charnsethikul (right), Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University (KU), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on "Financial Support for SME Loan Application for Machinery Replacement and Registration Projects" at KU's Faculty of Engineering. The MOU aimed to support Thai SMEs wishing to upgrade their machinery for manufacturing improvement, energy conservation, renewable energy development, environmental conservation and innovation promotion.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management

Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6