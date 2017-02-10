Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Signed MOU with Kasetsart University to Promote Thai SMEs Production Capacity Expansion

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Signed MOU with Kasetsart University to Promote Thai SMEs Production Capacity ExpansionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 17:43
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with executives of other financial institutes, and Associate Professor Peerayuth Charnsethikul (right), Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University (KU), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on "Financial Support for SME Loan Application for Machinery Replacement and Registration Projects" at KU's Faculty of Engineering. The MOU aimed to support Thai SMEs wishing to upgrade their machinery for manufacturing improvement, energy conservation, renewable energy development, environmental conservation and innovation promotion.
Latest Press Release
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with executives of other financial institutes, and Associate Professor Peerayuth Charnsethikul (right), Dean of Faculty of...
Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich (5th from left), Senior Executive Vice Presidents Virasak Suthanthavibul (right), Siridej Aungudomsin (2nd from left), Ruchanee Nopmuang (left) and Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong (2nd from right) welcomed Vice...
Isabelle Scemama has been appointed CEO of AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets ("AXA IM - Real Assets"), and will also join the Management Board of AXA Investment Managers, replacing Pierre Vaquier, who is leaving the firm to pursue other...
Siam Commercial Bank has garnered the Best Deal of the Year Award from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Money & Banking Magazine at the SET Awards 2016 event in recognition of its proud achievement in acting as financial advisor for the North...
Siam Commercial Bank and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) jointly received theBest Deal of the Year Award at the SET Awards 2016 event for the outstanding launch of the North Bangkok Power Plant Block 1 Infrastructure Fund –...