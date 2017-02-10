Photo Release: SCB garners Best Deal of the Year Award at SET Awards 2016

Bangkok--10 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank has garnered the Best Deal of the Year Award from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Money & Banking Magazine at the SET Awards 2016 event in recognition of its proud achievement in acting as financial advisor for the North Bangkok Power Plant Block 1 Infrastructure Fund – EGAT (EGATIF), which is the country's first infrastructure fund supported by the state enterprise. SCB Head of the Multi-Corporate Segment Function Mrs. Pimolpa Suntichok (center), Executive Vice President, Investment Banking 2, Mr. Artapong Porndhiti (right), and Executive Vice President, Primary Distribution Division, Ms. Veena Lertnimitr (left) are seen participating in the event, which took place recently at the SET Office.

