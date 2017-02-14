Photo Release: Winning KTC credit card members enjoyed a trip to Hong Kong with fine Chinese dining at a Michelin starred restaurant.

Bangkok--14 Feb--Krungthai Card

Mrs. PranayaNithananon, Vice President—Credit Card Business,"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited,recently led a party of KTC credit card members on a trip to Hong Kong. The members were winners from the campaign titled "KTC Lucky Moon Festival 2016" whose prizes included 3-day, 2-night packages worth a total of 180,000 Baht. In addition to enjoying the celebratory ambiance of the Moon Festival, travelers were given the chance to try authentic Chinese cuisine, as well as a fine dining experience at a Michelin starred restaurant.

For more information, please call KTC PHONE02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.