Photo Release: Winning KTC credit card members enjoyed a trip to Hong Kong with fine Chinese dining at a Michelin starred restaurant.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 13:22
Mrs. PranayaNithananon, Vice President—Credit Card Business,"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited,recently led a party of KTC credit card members on a trip to Hong Kong. The members were winners from the campaign titled "KTC Lucky Moon Festival 2016" whose prizes included 3-day, 2-night packages worth a total of 180,000 Baht. In addition to enjoying the celebratory ambiance of the Moon Festival, travelers were given the chance to try authentic Chinese cuisine, as well as a fine dining experience at a Michelin starred restaurant.
