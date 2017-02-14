SE Confident in Strength as #Industrial Equipment Solution Provider, to Expand Services for Piping/Pumping, Secure Leadership, Tap Private Investments in EEC Zone

Bangkok--14 Feb--MT Multimedia

SE, an integrated procurer and supplier of pumping, process and piping and innovative material products and services, of which shares are listed on the mai, confirmed that its positon as an 'Industrial Equipment Solution Provider' will enable it to benefit from public and private investments in the EEC areas, and it will build a Rayong workshop to expand service operations. Its management expects it to secure leadership in the business of procuring and supplying three categories of industrial products and services in an integrative manner.

Ms. Orasa Vimolchalao, Chief Executive Officer of SiamEast Solutions Public Company Limited, or SE, an integrated procurer and supplier of pumping process and piping and innovative material products and services, revealed that, after its first trading day on the Market for Alternative Investments, or mai, SE will invest up to THB 40 million in building a workshop with a space of 1,750 sqm within its Rayong office area, where it could perform machinery coating, piping, design and fabrication of insulation material for machinery and equipment, assembly and repair of water and fluid pumping and piping products and to serve as a new warehouse to promote revenue growth. In addition, she added, the workshop building's rooftop will be equipped with 150kW solar cell panels to reduce power bills.

The planned investment will allow SE to intensify service operations to better serve industrial plants. The company expected huge public and private investments in Thailand's Eastern Region following the government's decision to implement the 'Eastern Economic Corridor' (or EEC) development project, which would increase its capacity to procure and supply its three lines of industrial products and services, ie pumping products and technologies, process and piping solutions and innovative material/supplies, as an 'Industrial Equipment Solution Provider'.

'We envision SE as a leading procurer and supplier of these three industrial products and services that offers unique, innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technologies to create added value and sustainable growth. Our business approach will centre on reinforcing service operations to enable us to respond more effectively to demand from industrial plants, the number of which is expected to rise sharply in the future,' said she.

Mr. Saengpet Tantaatipanit, SE's Managing Director, noted that the three lines for which SE supplies industrial products and services are i) water and fluid pump products and technologies for use in industrial plants, hotels, hospitals, high-rise buildings and the government's water management projects; ii) process and piping solutions, including process equipment, mass transfer equipment and piping and accessories; and iii) innovative material/supplies for manufacturing and maintenance and repairs activities, including adhesives, sealants, coating material, occupational health and safety products and fabrication of insulation covers and coating material. It currently has more than 40 brands, or more than 3,500 items, of products available for supply.

SE offers great breadth and depth of expertise in the procurement and supply of the above three categories of products and services. In addition, it maintains a team of engineers who are experienced and skilled in procuring innovations and performing before- and after-sale services that meet high standards. These offer competitiveness and the ability to grow robustly.

Mr Ratachai Teratanavat, Managing Director for Investment Banking of RHB Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, as Financial Advisor and Lead Underwriter, added that SE's sales and service revenues for the first nine months of 2016 stood at THB 314.4 million, a 10.83% y-o-y rise from THB 283.45 million, and that its debt-to-equity ratio as at the end of Q3 of 2016 was only 0.63.