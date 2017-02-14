Photo Release: SCB Bankers Academy in Myanmar

Bangkok--14 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Mrs. Kittiya Todhanakasem, Chief Finance Officer of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and Daw Kyi Kyi Than, Chairman of Myanmar Oriental Bank, representative from Myanmar Banks Association, recently signed the MOU for 'SCB Bankers Academy' in Nay Phi Taw.This MOU is a collaborative effort of SCB with Myanmar Banks Association to build talent in Myanmar banking sector.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: SCB Bankers Academy in Myanmar Mrs. Kittiya Todhanakasem, Chief Finance Officer of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and Daw Kyi Kyi Than, Chairman of Myanmar Oriental Bank, representative from Myanmar Banks Association, recently signed the MOU for 'SCB Bankers Academy' in Nay Phi Taw.This...

Aerial Parent Corp. Assigned #B+# Corporate Credit Rating On Neustar A Outlook Debt Ratings Assigned NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 13, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Aerial Parent Corp., which will be the parent of Sterling, Va.-based Neustar Inc. (B+/Watch Neg) upon closing of the...

IMF Staff Completes 2016 Article IV Mission to The Dominican Republic The Dominican economy is in a cyclically strong position, with activity expanding at an average pace of 7 percent over the past three years. The fiscal position needs to be decisively strengthened to maintain sustainability in the face of increasing...

New IMF Training and Technical Assistance Center for Economic Capacity Building in South Asia SARTTAC is a collaborative venture between the IMF, the member countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka) , and development partners. The Center aims at helping its member countries strengthen their institutional and human...

South Whittier Elementary School District, CA GO Rating Raised To #A+# On Improved Available General Fund Reserves SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 13, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its underlying rating (SPUR) to 'A+' from 'A' on South Whittier Elementary School District, Calif.'s outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. At the same time, we...

Related Topics