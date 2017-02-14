Photo Release: SCB Bankers Academy in Myanmar

Photo Release: SCB Bankers Academy in MyanmarStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 09:32
Mrs. Kittiya Todhanakasem, Chief Finance Officer of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and Daw Kyi Kyi Than, Chairman of Myanmar Oriental Bank, representative from Myanmar Banks Association, recently signed the MOU for 'SCB Bankers Academy' in Nay Phi Taw.This MOU is a collaborative effort of SCB with Myanmar Banks Association to build talent in Myanmar banking sector.
Latest Press Release
