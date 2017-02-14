Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Songkhla Chamber of Commerce to Promote Southern Thai Business Expansion into International Market

Bangkok--14 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (fourth left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently met with a Songkhla Chamber of Commerce (SCC) delegation led by SCC Chairman, Mr. Somporn Siriporananon (fourth right), at the SCC's Office to exchange views and discuss ways to enhance collaboration to assist Thai entrepreneurs in the Southern region in their global trade expansion. Toward this end, EXIM Thailand is ready to provide financial support as well as trade and investment risk mitigation services.

