Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Songkhla Chamber of Commerce to Promote Southern Thai Business Expansion into International Market

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 18:24
Bangkok--14 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (fourth left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently met with a Songkhla Chamber of Commerce (SCC) delegation led by SCC Chairman, Mr. Somporn Siriporananon (fourth right), at the SCC's Office to exchange views and discuss ways to enhance collaboration to assist Thai entrepreneurs in the Southern region in their global trade expansion. Toward this end, EXIM Thailand is ready to provide financial support as well as trade and investment risk mitigation services.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management
Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Songkhla Chamber of Commerce to Promote Southern Thai Business Expansion into International Market

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (fourth left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently met with a Songkhla Chamber of Commerce (SCC) delegation led by SCC Chairman, Mr. Somporn Siriporananon (fourth right), at the SCC's Office to...

mai to list Eastern Technical Engineering on February 15

Market for Alternative Investment (mai) will list Eastern Technical Engineering pcl, a company engaging in manpower management and business management services, engineering services, and solar energy services, on February 15, under the ticker symbol...

Ratings Affirmed On CFCAL-SCF#s Mortgage Covered Bonds Following Outlook Revised To Stable

MILAN (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 14, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its 'A' credit ratings on the covered bond program and related series of obligations foncières (OFs; a type of French legislation-enabled covered bond) issued by...

MAS announces changes to finance company regulations to enhance their ability to finance SMEs

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today regulatory changes to strengthen the resilience of finance companies and enhance their ability to provide financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Relaxation of business...

TransFin-M Outlook Revised To Stable On Improved Asset Quality And Business Ratings Raised And Affirmed

MOSCOW (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 14, 2017-- &P Global Ratings today revised its outlook on Russia-based financial leasing Company OJSC TransFin-M to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term counterparty credit rating...

Related Topics

Export-Import Bank of Thailand Pisit Serewiwattana Bank of Thailand international EXIM Thailand bankofthai President M Thailand F-Commerce EXIM BANK