Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Promotes Thai-Senegalese Trade and Investment

Bangkok--15 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (center), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently met with Mr. Anothai Homjit (third left), Minister Counsellor of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and Senegalese business delegation to discuss ways to promote Thai-African trade and investment with EXIM Thailand committed to facilitating international transactions by helping to lessen trade restrictions, at EXIM Thailand's Head Office. In 2016, Thailand ran a trade surplus with Senegal with Thai-Senegalese trade volume of 137.59 million USD. Thailand's main export products are rice, brocades and laces, and automobiles, while exports with high market potential are agricultural machinery and furniture.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management

Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6