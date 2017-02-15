KTC gives KTC PROUD members a new year gift of dream trip of 1.5 Million Baht in total value.

Bangkok--15 Feb--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Miss Phichamon Jitpentham, Senior Manager - Personal Loans Business, announces the "Dream Trip by KTC" campaign as a way to show gratitude for the trust KTC PROUD members have given to the service. Gift vouchers totally 1,500,000 Baht will be presented to the winners for them to use towards dream destination. This is the first offering in Thai personal loans industry, and a way to help members gain new experiences while taking a break away from their daily burdens. The first prize, of which there are ten, is 40,000 Baht gift vouchers (total of 400,000 Baht). The second prize, of which there are 110, is 10,000 Baht gift vouchers (total of 1,100,000 Baht). Members can use these vouchers to book both international and domestic tour packages, flight tickets, and accommodations as they wishfrom now until May 31st, 2017. Members can participate by registering by SMS texting "TT", followed by a space and the 16-digit KTC PROUD number to 061 384 5000. Alternatively, one may register on the website atwww.ktc.co.th/proudregister or via the 22 branches of "KTC Touch" member service center across Thailand. Once registered, members will earn one eligibility for every 2,000 Baht of increase in outstanding balance from the previous billing cycle, which is maintained for at least 15 days until the cycle cut date. Registration can be madefrom now until May 31st, 2017.

According to information as of September 30th, 2016, there was 793,486 personal loans accounts with net personal loans receivables 18,603 Million Baht, while non-performing loan was at 1.01%.

For more information, please call the Personal Loans Service Center at KTC Phone number 02 123 5000 ext. 6 or visit www.ktc.co.th. Inquiries relating to the gift vouchers may be directed to KTC World at 02 123 5050.