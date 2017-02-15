Photo Release: Food Passion Revenue Surpasses B3.38bn after Reorganization, Reaffirms Its Mission as The Company That Brings Happiness through Food

Bangkok--15 Feb--Chomchaviwan Food Passion Co. Ltd., the operator of the popular restaurant chains "Bar B Q Plaza", "Joom Zap Hut" and "Hot-Star", led by Chataya Supanpong, Chief Engagement Officer, Boonyanuch Boonbumrungsub, the Executive Vice-President and Chanin Choopojcharoen, Executive Vice-President revealed the success of its reorganization last year that has boosted total revenue to 3.38 billion baht, of which 99% is derived from its flagship brand Bar B Q Plaza. To grow its business and strengthen its leadership of Thailand's food industry, Food Passion will continue to follow its 4-year roadmap which targets 6.5 billion-baht in revenue by 2020.

