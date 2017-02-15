Photo Release: KBank announces 2017 Capital Markets Business direction

Photo Release: KBank announces 2017 Capital Markets Business directionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 09:38
Recently, at Phahon Yothin Building, Mr Thiti Tantikulanan, right, Capital Markets Business Division Head, Mr.Kobsidthi Silpachai, left, Head of Market and Economic Research, Capital Markets Business Division, KASIKORNBANK held a press conference on 2016 Capital Market Business Division performance and its 2017 business direction, with projection for 2017 Thai economic growth of 3.3 percent, export growth of 0.8 percent, and the Baht expected to trade at Baht 36.50/USD at this year-end.
