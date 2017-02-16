Photo Release: AEON cooperates with Thai Airways to organize Journey of Happiness with Thai Airways 2017 campaign

กรุงเทพฯ--16 ก.พ.--Spark Communications

Kiyoyasu Asanuma (left), Managing Director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited together with Teerapol Chotichanapibal, Executive Vice-President Commercial of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited joined the recent launch of "Journey of Happiness with Thai Airways 2017" campaign at Fashion Hall, Siam Paragon. The campaign offers privileges to AEON credit cardholders from AEON, Thai Airways, H.I.S, and JCB partners.

AEON credit cardholder can visit www.aeon.co.th for more information.