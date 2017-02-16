Photo Release: KTC looks to celebrate the month of love through the Endless Love with 10 Delightful Desserts at Popular Cafes campaign.

Bangkok--16 Feb--Krungthai Card

Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, is inviting members to enjoy the romance of Valentine's Day with 10 delightful desserts for this occasion at popular cafes: Shugaa, Yellow Spoon Pastry, Bar Storia del Caffe, Mocking Tales, PAUL, Toast Company, Tiny Cup Cafe, TWG Tea Salon and Boutique, Crepes & Co. and Play Boy Cafe. Up to 10% discount is offered to KTC members. Conditions of each establishment apply. The offer is valid from now until the end date of the particular establishments.

? For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th.