Photo Release: KTC looks to celebrate the month of love through the Endless Love with 10 Delightful Desserts at Popular Cafes campaign.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 13:21
Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, is inviting members to enjoy the romance of Valentine's Day with 10 delightful desserts for this occasion at popular cafes: Shugaa, Yellow Spoon Pastry, Bar Storia del Caffe, Mocking Tales, PAUL, Toast Company, Tiny Cup Cafe, TWG Tea Salon and Boutique, Crepes & Co. and Play Boy Cafe. Up to 10% discount is offered to KTC members. Conditions of each establishment apply. The offer is valid from now until the end date of the particular establishments.
Latest Press Release
Kiyoyasu Asanuma (left), Managing Director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited together with Teerapol Chotichanapibal, Executive Vice-President Commercial of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited joined the recent launch of...
Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, is inviting members to enjoy the romance of Valentine's Day with 10 delightful desserts for this occasion at popular cafes: Shugaa, Yellow...
Jamaica has implemented the recommendations of the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e?GDDS)—endorsed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board in May 2015—by publishing critical data through a National Summary Data...
On January 30, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with the Lao People's Democratic Republic. Real GDP growth is expected to moderate from 7.5 percent in 2015 to 7 percent in 2016....
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2017 – An increasing number of developing countries – Mexico, China, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Brazil, and South Africa – are emerging as leaders in sustainable energy, with robust policies to support energy...