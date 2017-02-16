Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and OOTOYA celebrate OOTOYAs 12th anniversary with discounts plus cash back of up to 30% and a chance to win 32 prizes of 12 iPhones and gift vouchers

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and OOTOYA celebrate OOTOYAs 12th anniversary with discounts plus cash back of up to 30% and a chance to win 32 prizes of 12 iPhones and gift vouchersStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 16:49
Bangkok Bank Vice President, Credit Card Division Voranuch Siratharanont and On-Anong Thipsangvalya, General Manager (Marketing), OOTOYA, a Japanese restaurant under the Central Restaurants Group launched a campaign to celebrate OOTOYA's 12th anniversary. Customers are being offered discounts and cash back totaling 30% and have a chance to win an iPhone 7 and OOTOYA's gift vouchers. Holders of Bangkok Bank credit cards or Be1st debit cards will receive discounts of up to 15% when spending Baht 1,000 and be eligible for cash back of up to 15% when redeeming reward points equal to their spending. Cardholders can also submit receipts for a chance to win prizes of 12 iPhone 7s and 20 OOTOYA gift vouchers worth Baht 5,000, totaling Baht 418,000. The campaign runs from today until 16 April 2017. The lucky draw will take place on 28 April 2017. To mark the "Steak Matsuri" festival, OOTOYA has just launched a special menu which will be available at all outlets. For more information, please contact Bangkok Bank's Credit Card Call Center at 0-2638-4000 or visit www.bangkokbank.com/creditcard
